Ghana: Liberia and Ghana Hold Fisheries Discussion On Sideline of Fisheries Committee for the Eastern Central Atlantic Meeting

Monrovia — Liberia's Fisheries Director General Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco has held a bilateral discussion with Ghanaian Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and current Chair of FCWC Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson on the sideline of the ongoing Fisheries Committee for the Eastern Central Atlantic (CECAF-FAO) meeting taking place in Liberia.

FCWC is the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea, a regional fisheries organization with a membership of six West African countries including Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Togo.

The Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) was established in 2007 to facilitate cooperation in fisheries management among the member countries. Those fisheries countries have several shared fish stocks and identified a need for cooperation and shared management of these resources.

Accordingly, Director General Glassco and Minister Koomson discussed among other things, the upcoming 15th Ministerial meeting scheduled to be held in Liberia in December 2023, the implementation of the regional closed fishing season, FCWC Regional Observer program and joint fisheries patrol, and joint Scientific research program.

They also discussed issues surrounding the fight against piracy in FCWC areas, a collaboration between Liberia and Ghana at international meetings, implementation of the MoU between Liberia and Ghana to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUU Fishing), discussion on the standard operating procedures (SOP) for MoU between Liberia and Ghana, discussion on cooperation between Liberia and Ghana for the development of Aquaculture in Liberia.

Meanwhile, following the closed-door discussion, a press briefing was held at which time Director Glassco and Minister Koomson further pledged to work collaboratively for the good of their countries.

Ghanaian Fisheries Minister was led on a tour of NaFAA's facilities including its technical office at the Mesurado Pier near Coast Guard Base on Bushrod Island, where she visited the Fisheries Monitoring Center (FMC), the competent lab and the Pier where the government of Liberia is planning to transform into an industrial fishing port under the World Bank Liberia Sustainable Management Fisheries Project (LSMFP).

