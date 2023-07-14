Liberia: The UN Human Security Project Conducts Digital Technology Training On Establishing Smart Villages

Monrovia — Five United Nations agencies implementing the joint Human Security Trust Fund project conduct a three-day digital technology training workshop that emphasizes the establishment of smart villages in Bong, Nimba, and Lofa Counties.

The training held in Gbarnga, Bong County 11-13 July 2023 supported by FAO, ILO, UNWomen, WFP, and UNDP in collaboration with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), was designed to create a platform to explore alternative solutions in bringing digital technology to rural communities that are somewhat lagging far behind in the national transformation drive in Liberia.

It explored the creation and accessibility of digital platforms that would assist local farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses sustainably improve food production, marketing, and service delivery.

The overall objective is to deepen the understanding of farmers and local businesses about Smart Village and digital technology in the broader development context, particularly in the areas of agriculture, health, finance, employment, education, and markets which are central to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the United Nations Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni acknowledged the significant impact of the Human Security Trust Fund project on the lives of vulnerable men, women, and youths in rural Liberia.

Ms. Umutoni said the project, specifically on digital innovation, will enhance community development and provide relevant services using ICT and digital technologies.

She urged the Joint Programme Implementation Team (PIT) and community members to work together to successfully achieve the goals of the program in transforming the lives of vulnerable groups in targeted communities and commended the participating UN Agencies along with their government counterparts for the excellent partnership and collaboration in delivering on the Human Security Trust Fund project.

"I love collaboration! Collaboration is important for the success of this program because when implemented successfully, it will transform the lives of many Liberians," Umutoni noted.

Speaking on behalf of the ILO Country Director responsible for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Vanessa L. Phala, the ILO Country Coordinator for Liberia, Salif Haji Massalay, highlighted some gains the project is making in the targeted counties.

He mentioned that the entrepreneurial component of the project styled: Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) has already empowered Two Hundred Sixty-Four (264) youth, women, and other vulnerable groups through business management training and start-up capital to provide livelihood opportunities.

The project promotes the concept of human security using protection and empowerment measures as the most appropriate approach. It targets 3,000 household heads comprising men women, youth, and people living with disabilities as direct beneficiaries and hopes to reach 10,000 indirect beneficiaries.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is the leading UN Agency on the joint project. Its Head of Programmes Octavius Quarbo said the digital component of this initiative will focus on promoting community-driven e-agriculture systems, including food system planning, implementation and management, education, skills development, and livelihood strategies such as income generation, cooperative administration, health and insurance for women, youths, and vulnerable population.

"This project will focus on increasing access to digital innovation and relevant services using ICT and digital technologies to empower men, women, young people, and marginalized groups," Quarbo added.

He said beneficiaries will participate in a series of training on digital technology and its relevance to achieving SDGs and raise awareness on how digital technology can be used as opportunities to accelerate progress towards building community resilience, social protection and increase confidence in local communities on the use and benefits of digital technology.

The three-day workshop was conducted within the framework of using ICT to address complex multi-sectorial and inter-connected challenges of human insecurities experienced particularly by vulnerable and neglected populations of the North-Central region of Liberia at the community level.

Providing a brief overview of the training, the Programme Analyst of the governance pillar at UNDP Liberia Robert Dorliae said the workshop was also critical to ensuring that participants leverage the benefits of digital technology on creating savings by reducing transaction costs, increasing efficiency, and driving innovation in service delivery, particularly to the poorest and most disadvantaged groups in targeted communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dorlaie said the ten thousand people identified as indirect beneficiaries will gain from the knowledge attained at the workshop by the 40 participants selected from nine project communities in the three targeted counties. The communities include Yeala, Zorzor, and Salayea in Lofa County; Gbanquoi, Saclepea, and Zuluyee in Nimba County; and Forquelleh, Botota, and Palala in Bong County.

The participants at the workshop embraced the United Nations Human Security Trust Fund project as the best alternative approach to deliver SDG-related activities and improve the quality of life for rural populations through an inclusive digital transformation process.

State and non-state actors, representatives of civil society organizations, farming communities, health practitioners, and educators attending the training shared their experiences and elevated the issues and challenges they face accessing digital technology within their communities.