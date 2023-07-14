Liberia: FLY Solicits Political Parties' Commitments to Upholding Butuo Declaration Peace Accord Before and After Elections

Monrovia — The Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) with support from the European Union (EC) wants political parties to sign the Butuo Declaration as part of peace and promotion of a united Liberia ahead of this year's election.

According to FLY, the declaration will serve as the youth version of the historic Farmington Declaration that will symbolize dedication to peace and stability in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia Thursday, July 13, 2023, the institution's first female president, Banica Elliott said youth leaders from all major political parties will affix their signatures to the Butuo Declaration as a way of solidifying their commitment to fostering peace and ensuring that young people actively participate in creating a political election environment.

"By signing the declaration, these youth leaders will hold themselves accountable and demonstrate their determination to never again allow young people to be used as tools of violence which remind people of the devastating past", she stated.

She said, through the declaration, the Federation of Liberian Youth will build a framework that will not only empower young people but it will also encourage Political parties and candidates to get engaged with that youthful population of the country.

The FLY president noted that the signing ceremony will take place one month ahead of the October 10, 2023 elections in Butuo, Nimba County, the town where the Liberian civil war started.

"This choice of location serves as a poignant reminder of the past and the tremendous cost of violence" he noted.

At the same time, the Federation of Liberian Youth has launched a program known as the "Youth Elections Project".

The youth elections project which is a joint endeavor by FLY and the European Union, seeks to address the longstanding challenges of youth exclusion from political decision-making and foster meaningful youth participation in shaping the future of the country.

Speaking about the project, Madam Elliot said, the project is designed to ensure that the concerns of priorities of young people are at the forefront of political discourse, particularly in the upcoming 2023 elections.

According to her, through a series of consultations and surveys conducted across the country, FLY will engage with young people from diverse backgrounds which will allow them to identify and prioritize issues that matter to them.

"We will organize a series of town hall meetings, where presidential candidates will have the opportunity to directly engage young people and discuss their plans" she further emphasized.

In addition, she said FLY will establish an inter-party youth council, bringing together young leaders from all political institutions, civil society organizations, and businesses.

"This council will work collaboratively towards advancing the youth agenda and built networks that will transcend partisan boundaries", Madam Elliot concluded.