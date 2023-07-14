South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Leads Government-Community Interaction in Limpopo, 14 Jul

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 14 July 2023, interact with the community of Sekhukhune District in Limpopo province at the eighth District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo themed "Leave No One Behind".

The DDM is an integrated planning model for Cooperative Governance which seeks to ensure integrated, district-based, service delivery approach aimed at fast-tracking service delivery.

The Imbizo is a platform for face-to-face engagement between citizens and senior government leaders that holds the administration to account and allows government to consult and brief communities on development and service delivery in the relevant area.

The engagement is also aimed at fostering collaboration between government, residents, business, community-based organisations and traditional leadership in transforming all districts in South Africa.

During his visit, President Ramaphosa will engage directly with the communities and stakeholders in Sekhukhune, addressing their concerns and seeking solutions to unblock challenges hindering integrated service delivery.

With the participation of leadership from the National, Provincial, and Local spheres of government, the President's visit will facilitate meaningful community engagement, ensuring that government programmes and initiatives are tailored to meet the needs and priorities of residents.

Sekhukhune District has been identified by the Limpopo Provincial Government as a district with immense potential for economic growth, given its abundant mineral resources and water supply.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Lesotho By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Leading up to the dialogue with the community at the DDM Presidential Imbizo, government leaders from all three spheres have interacted with key stakeholders and paid visits to service delivery projects within the four local municipalities in the Sekhukhune District Municipality.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will stop over at the R37 Driekop - Steelpoort Interchange road project for an inspection on loco site visit.

Details of the DDM Presidential Imbizo are as follows:

R37 Driekop-Steelpoort Interchange Road Project Inspection Site Visit

Date: Friday, 14 July

Time: 10h30

District Development Model Presidential Imbizo Community Engagement

Date: Friday, 14 July 2023

Time: 11h00

Venue: Motodi Sports Complex, Ga-Motodi ,Sekhukhune District, Limpopo