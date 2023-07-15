Nigeria: House of Representatives Seek End to Killings in Zamfara

The House of Representatives has stressed the need to halt the continuous killings in Zamfara State, calling on the armed forces and other security agencies to urgently flush out criminals and restore normalcy in the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Hon. Kabir Ahmadu.

Ahmadu regretted that Zamfara State had become one of the worst-hit states with respect to the spate of killings,

maiming and all forms of destruction for over a decade.

He said in the week, over five farmers were killed and 17 of them were abducted in Magami Town while last week, bandits stormed students' off campus residences in Sabon Gida area where they took away five students of Federal University Gusau.

"Recently in Taafe, bandits in broad day light invaded the town, attacked and killed almost eight people, abducted dozens and as usual, they are now demanding millions of Naira as ransom," he said.

The lawmaker expressed concern at the frequent means through which bandits attack soft targets and cart away hostages, food, goods and services.

He stated that the bandits who abduct vulnerable women and students request for millions of naira in ransom from poor citizens who can no longer even access their farms for fear of attacks.

Ahmadu expressed sadness at the fact that schools, markets and other socio-economic centers have been forced to shut down, leaving the people in a state of helplessness.

Consequently, the House resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to liaise with the armed forces to ensure the prayers of the motion are complied with.