Nigeria: Chief of Air Staff Orders Probe as NAF Jet Crashes in Makurdi

An FT7-NI aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force yesterday crashed in Makurdi, Benue State.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

A statement by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the FT-7NI, a trainer aircraft crashed around 4.15pm while on routine training exercise.

"Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

"Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi," he said.