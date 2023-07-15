Nigeria: Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Makurdi

15 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru

Makurdi — The Nigeria Air Force has confirmed the crash of its trainer aircraft in Makurdi the Benue state capital.

The incident happened on Friday evening, while the aircraft was on a routine training exercise.

According to a statement issued Friday and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, by

Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian of the Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed at about 4:15pm while on a routine training exercise, though the two pilots involved ejected successfully.

Part of the statement read: A Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed today, July 14, 2023 at about 4.15pm at Makurdi, Benue State, while on a routine training exercise.

"Luckily the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

"Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote cause of the crash."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.