Nigeria: Asake Earns Highest Nominations for 2023 Headies Awards

15 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name Asake, has broken the previous record by receiving the most Headies nominations for a new artiste.

Earlier this week, the 16th edition of the Headies Award candidates were announced by the event's organisers. Asake received a total of eight nominations, making history as the first artist to receive so many nominations in their first year of competition.

The YBNL signee also created history by becoming the first musician to receive nominations for both "Best Male Artiste of The Year" and "Next Rated" at the same time.

Other nominations for him include Best Collaboration ("Bandana" with Fireboy DML), Digital Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year ("Mr Money With The Vibe"), Best Street-Hop Artiste ("Joha"), and Headies Viewer's Choice ("Sungba" Remix ft. Burna Boy).

Asake responded to the achievement via his Twitter account saying; "Thank you @The_Headies for the nominations. This means a lot to me."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.