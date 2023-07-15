Nigeria: Asake Earns Highest Nominations for 2023 Headies Awards

Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name Asake, has broken the previous record by receiving the most Headies nominations for a new artiste.

Earlier this week, the 16th edition of the Headies Award candidates were announced by the event's organisers. Asake received a total of eight nominations, making history as the first artist to receive so many nominations in their first year of competition.

The YBNL signee also created history by becoming the first musician to receive nominations for both "Best Male Artiste of The Year" and "Next Rated" at the same time.

Other nominations for him include Best Collaboration ("Bandana" with Fireboy DML), Digital Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year ("Mr Money With The Vibe"), Best Street-Hop Artiste ("Joha"), and Headies Viewer's Choice ("Sungba" Remix ft. Burna Boy).

Asake responded to the achievement via his Twitter account saying; "Thank you @The_Headies for the nominations. This means a lot to me."