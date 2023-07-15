Nigeria: Military Wades Into Farmers-Herders' Dispute in Benue

Military squad codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke's (OPWS) leadership has pledged commitment to work towards ensuring a harmonious relationship between farmers and herders in its three states' operational area.

Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, whose mandate covers Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, with headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, also said lasting and enduring peace between farmers and herders in his OPWS area of responsibility remains the way forward.

Igbinomwanhia who earlier met with a cross-section of Fulani Ardos at the Command headquarters of OPWS in Makurdi, disclosed that he intends to hold a joint meeting between the farmers and herders as well as leaders of the groups in order to achieve success in his mission.

He said his decision followed the recent attack of herders in Benue State by suspected cattle rustlers leading to the death of two herders and carting away of about 50 cows and 40 sheep, adding that operatives of the OPWS quickly intervened by identifying the families of the deceased and the owners of the rustled cattle to forestall reprisal on innocent citizens.

The force commander explained that having successfully persuaded the herders against resorting to self-help and assuring them of detailed investigation of the incident; he had invited the Ardo and some of his community leaders to OPWS headquarters for further consultation.

He, however, warned the herders against grazing at night and also using underaged people to rear cattle, stressing that in view of the Anti-Open Grazing Law that was in place in Benue, herders should endeavour to seek permission from the relevant authorities to provide them safe passage across the state borders.

Igbinomwanhia further assured the herders that with their support and cooperation, his plans and intentions were achievable in curtailing farmers-herders clashes.

The force commander promised the herders, who told him that they had suffered several losses through cow rustling and other unwholesome activities, that the Command would carry out proper investigations into their claims with the aim of arriving at an amicable solution.

Earlier, Mohammed Jubril, the Ardo of the Fulani herdsmen in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, commended OPWS for providing security for them and their property.

He also pledged the support and cooperation of herders in the area and to also provide the Command with useful information to help it succeed in its operations.