Nigerian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Makurdi

14 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian Air Force says there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed at about 4.15p.m. on Friday in Makurdi, Benue State, while on routine training exercise, an official has said.

The Director, Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Gabkwet, an air commodore, said the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft.

According to him, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

"Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi.

"Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, AVM Hassan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash," he said.

