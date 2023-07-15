Nigeria: Drug Addiction - Suspended Nollywood Actor, Jerry Williams Enters Rehab

15 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor Jerry Williams, who was suspended from acting recently by the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has checked into a rehab facility for drug addiction, NollyNow can report.

The actor was suspended weeks back from acting by the actors' body following his involvement in illicit substances.

Announcing Jerry's suspension, the National President of AGN, Mr Emeka Rollas said the guild started monitoring the actor from December last year until his condition got out of hand.

Rollas further stated that the guild took the decision to suspend Jerry Williams after observing that he "is a risk not only to himself but also, other actors who might be acting alongside him on set."

Meanwhile, an insider who confirmed this new development to NollyNow said the actor is doing well in the rehab.

According to the source, Jerry is undergoing intensive therapy at an undisclosed rehab centre. This is to help the actor to concentrate on his health and recovery.

The source recalled how the actor's colleagues had advised him to desist from drug abuse, but to no avail.

However, popular actor and film director, Ugezu J. Ugezu believes that Jerry Williams will overcome his travail in no distant time.

Sharing some photos which he posed alongside the embattled actor, Ugwzu wrote, "It will end in praise."

"My son @official jerrywilliaims. This is just a phase that we must overcome.

"There is nothing we have not seen before. By Chi Ukwu Okike Abiama, Olisabuluwa Chukwu Umuaro, your best is yet to come," Ugeze wrote on IG.

