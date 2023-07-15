South Africa: Zuma Won't Go Back to Jail

14 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Zukile Majova

It looks like it's a happy Friday for former President Jacob Zuma.

Reports circulating on Friday afternoon - including one retracted email from a national newspaper, which inadvertantly broke a government embargo - suggest that Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, the correctional services commissioner, will let Zuma off by ruling that his 13 months medical role should count towards his sentence.

As reported below, the Constitutional Cour left it to the correctional services commissioner to decide this.

Zuma served just two months of his 15 months sentence for contempt of court before being released by his political ally, former prisons boss Arthur Fraser.

While the government is set to stand behind him, opposition parties can be expected to take this further in the courts.

AllAfrica editors' note:

From: https://scrolla.africa/go-to-jail-concourt-tells-zuma/

"But the judges left it to the Department of Correctional Services to decide whether the 13 months Zuma has spent on medical parole should count towards his sentence."

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.