South Africa: Zuma Won't Go Back to Jail

It looks like it's a happy Friday for former President Jacob Zuma.

Reports circulating on Friday afternoon - including one retracted email from a national newspaper, which inadvertantly broke a government embargo - suggest that Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, the correctional services commissioner, will let Zuma off by ruling that his 13 months medical role should count towards his sentence.

As reported below, the Constitutional Cour left it to the correctional services commissioner to decide this.

Zuma served just two months of his 15 months sentence for contempt of court before being released by his political ally, former prisons boss Arthur Fraser.

While the government is set to stand behind him, opposition parties can be expected to take this further in the courts.

AllAfrica editors' note:

From: https://scrolla.africa/go-to-jail-concourt-tells-zuma/

"But the judges left it to the Department of Correctional Services to decide whether the 13 months Zuma has spent on medical parole should count towards his sentence."