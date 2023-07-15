Kenya: Shakahola Death Toll at 391 as 7 More Bodies Exhumed

Kwale — The death toll of the Shakahola cult massacre has hit 391 after seven more bodies were exhumed on Friday.

According to Coast regional commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, the number of those rescued remain at 95 with 37 arrests having been made.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda had since ordered the transfer of Pastor Paul Mackenzie, the primary suspect in the cult investigation, and 28 others to Malindi GK Prison.

The decision came after a state alert indicated that the majority of the suspects, initially held in police stations, had initiated a hunger strike.

During their court appearance for a routine mention, approximately twelve associates of Pastor Mackenzie collapsed at the court due to hunger.