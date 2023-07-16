Nigeria: 10 Nigerian Artistes Who Have Won the Most Headies Award

On Wednesday, July 12,2023, organisers of the Headies Awards revealed the nominations for the 16th edition, which will be held later in the year.

The Headies Awards have always been dedicated to recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

Grammy award-winning artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy leads the list with a total of 10 nominations, followed closely by Asake with nine nominations, Rema with five nods and Simi with six nominations.

In this piece LEADERSHIP Sunday takes a look at 10 Nigerian artists who have won the most Headies Award.

Olamide

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji popularly known as 'Olamide' is a Nigerian hip-hop recording artist who records in Yoruba and English. He started his music career in 2000. Although was practically unknown until 2011 when his single "Eni Duro" brought him into the limelight. Since then, he has been at the peak of popularity in the Nigerian Music Industry.

Olamide is the most awarded artist in the headies award history with 15 total awards.

Wizkid

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known as Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Wizkid is One of Africa's biggest artistes. He is considered the most decorated and most celebrated Nigerian artist ever and also one of the most revolutionary Afro-pop artists.

He has won three Artiste of the Year, Two Best R&B/pop Awards, two viewer's Choice Awards and one Next Rated, Hip Hop World Revelation, Best Collabo, and Song of the Year Awards.

Wizkid has won a total of 11 awards.

Mode9

Babatunde Olusegun Adewale popularly known as Modenine or Mode9. He is an English-born Nigerian rapper. Mode9 was born in London June 14, 1975. He is the third child of his parents who are from Osun State. He has credited Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five for inspiring his love for Hip Hop.

In 2014, he released a song titled "Super Human" with Jamaican-American rapper Canibus. He attended Agboju secondary school and He also earned a degree in Building Technology at Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, Nigeria. Mode9 has won a total of 9 Headies award.

2Face Idibia

Innocent Ujah Idibia popularly known as 2Baba or 2face.2baba is a Nigerian singer, musician, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian, and activist, to say the least.He has won a total of 8 award.

Davido

David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido, is a Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is one of the most influential artists in Africa.

Davido rose to fame after releasing "Dami Duro" in 2012, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo. Davido has won a total of 8 headies award.

MI Abaga

Jude Lamfani Abaga, popularly known as MI Abaga.He is a Nigerian rapper and record producer, He rose to prominence in 2006 when his song "Crowd Mentality" became popular in Jos, Nigeria.

His debut studio album Talk About It was released in 2008. The LP was succeeded by MI 2: The Movie (2010). Four years later, he also released The Chairman as his third studio album. Abaga released the playlist Rendezvous in February 2018. In August of that year, he released his fourth studio album.MI has a total of 6 headies award.

P-SQUARE

P-Square, the duo consist of Peter okoye and Paul okoye. The twins were born 18 November 1981, The first artiste that won the artiste of the year is Peter and Paul Okoye, they were known as Psquare then, that was the first ever headies award show organized in Nigeria.

Paul and Peter Okoye parted ways in 2017 and the dissolution of their band was blamed based on an argument about the role of Jude Okoye, their older brother, as their manager. Although, To the delight of their fans, the brothers reconciled in November 2021 and ended their five year rift. The duo has a total of 6 headies award.

ASA

Bukola Elemide known as ASA, born 17 September 1982, she is a French-Nigerian singer, recording artist and song writer Asa was born in Paris to Nigerian parents who were working and studying cinematography in France.

Her family returned to live in Nigeria when she was two years old. Asa's music influence grew over the years from the collection of great music her father had built up for his work as a cinematographer. Asa released her first single 'Eye Adaba' and 'Jailer' which hit the air waves, She was signed to Naïve Records in partnership with Cobhams Asuquo and the involvement of Christophe Dupouy when she released her first album. Asa later returned to Paris to pursue her music career.She has won a total of 4 headies awards

9ICE

Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande was born 17 January 1980, Alaexander is popularly known as 9ice.He is a multi-award- winning Nigerian artist known for his effective use of the Yoruba language in his music and versatility, proverbial lyrics,

and unique style of musical abilities has set him apart from most artists in his genre. 9ice has won a few awards in Some of his most popular songs like "Little Money," "Make Dem Talk," and "Gongo Aso." 9ice has a total of 5 headies award.

Wande Coal

Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe was born in 18 October 1985 and he is popularly known as 'Wande Cole'. Wande coal started singing in the teenage choir at his church. He got his first break in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a dancer.Wande Coal has a total of 7 headies awards.