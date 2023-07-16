Nigeria: Maiduguri Residents Bemoan Indiscriminate Dumping of Refuse

16 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Residents of Maiduguri have expressed concern over indiscriminate refuse dumps as a result of plastic waste which could lead to health hazards in the state capital.

Some affected areas are Bryan NNPC Deport, Polo general areas, Gwange and other parts of the city centre.

A health practitioner, Modu Kumshe, lamented that polythene and plastic waste have blocked drainages, which ultimately caused the flood, especially in Polo and other areas.

"It is not enough for the government to spend millions of naira on the evacuation of drainages every year. When it is raining heavily, waste usually blocks the drainage channel for easy flow," Modu said.

Another resident, Kachalla Yunus advised the state government to take decisive action in Bayan Depot and Polo areas due to the massive indiscriminate dumping of waste in the areas.

He said there is a need for the state government to introduce some mechanism to ensure strict adherence by all and sundry in the metropolis.

