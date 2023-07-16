Nigeria: Banky W Reveals Most Trying Time of Marriage to Adesua

16 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Singer-cum-politician, Banky W has revealed what could possibly be the most trying time of his marriage to star actress, Adesua Etomi in an interview with Chudeity.

The famous singer said when his wife lost their twins as a result of miscarriage, it put a lot of strain on their marriage.

In the interview, Banky W described how the loss of their twins caused him and his wife Adesua Etomi to go through a trying time. He disclosed that 2019 was a difficult year for him. He said that while he was busy campaigning for office, his wife Adesua was having trouble getting pregnant.

Adesua Etomi, his wife, began undergoing IVF treatments toward the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. According to Banky W, the second IVF treatment his wife underwent was very challenging for her and she experienced great pain. Despite running for office during this time, all he could do was spend quality time with her.

"Whether it's the community of people that are close to you or family, it feels like you're being emptied on a daily basis. You're giving everything you have and it's not enough and then we lost twins, because we were pregnant with twins and we lost them. Then we tried again, our relationship was strained. It was a tough time for us," he said.

