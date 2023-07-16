Nigeria: DJ Cuppy Reacts Following Alleged Breakup With Fiance, Ryan

Billionaire's daughter, Florence Otedola better known as Dj Cuppy, has reacted following speculation of being heartbroken after alleged break-up with her fiance, Ryan Taylor.

This is coming after Ryan penned a cryptic note on social media about their relationship after which he unfollowed the love of his life.

Amidst the thoughts of being heartbroken, Dj Cuppy took to the microblogging platform, Twitter, to share a stunning photo of herself glowing with a bright smile on her face

Sharing the photo, she added an emoji of a waving hand and a ribbon indirectly confirming the dissolution of her relationship with Ryan Taylor.

The photo, however, sparked another wave of reactions from netizens who slapped the phrase, 'I told you so' as many seemed to have anticipated the separation.