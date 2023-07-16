Nigeria: BBNaija Season 8 Winner Gets N120 Million Cash Prize

Multichoice Nigeria has announced that Big Brother Naija will be returning with this season being the All star edition of the reality television show which will be doling out N120m cash prize for this season's winner and other prizes that comes with tasks in the house.

At an event to announce the start date of the reality show in Lagos, Multichoice Nigeria Executive Head, Content & West Africa Channels, Dr. Busola Tejumola in her speech affirms that after the last seven editions of the reality show, it is deemed fit to have the All Star Edition which is a blockbuster edition of the show.

In her words, "This is the biggest show on the continent of Africa and once Big Brother is on we will see the numbers, it is actually the show that has got a lot of people hooked on.

We will still be having the head of house challenge and it's nomination, Saturday night parties, Diary Sessions to engage the contestants and altogether Big Brother Naija is up with a lot of twist to this year's edition" She stated.

The reality show is billed to kickstart on July 23 by 7pm till October 1, 2023 and will be on air on all its usual broadcast channels Dstv Channel 198, Gotv 28, Dstv Now, Africa Magic Urban, and also the live feeds also on Showmax as well.

The show will be featuring the Arena games and some set of new games introduced to make the viewers glued to their TV sets for 71 days as it culminates to end on October 1 being the Independence of Nigeria.

It is gathered that the fans have an ample chance to win cash prize on the show, as the they participate in the favourite housemate lock-in raffle at the start of the season, this gives the fans the chance to lock- in their Top 3 finalist for the season to enable 30 lucky fans win N1 M each, if they are spot on with the actual Top 3 finalists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While, the headline sponsor for the Season 8 is one of the leading fintech company in Nigeria, Moniepoint will be the leading sponsor of this edition.

Tejumola reiterates that the All star season will definitely be featuring the Head of house games, Diary sessions, Arena Games and the introduction of new and exciting games to keep the viewers glued on the BB Naija Channel across all platforms.

Ebuka Obi Uchendu returns as the reality show's anchor for the BBNaija All star Edition.

In his words, "Expect fun, drama and all the razzmatazz that comes with a reality show. This contestants can't be coming for a show like this without a strategy, it's N120m we are talking about right here. So, stay glued to your BB naija channels and catch all the excitement that comes with this show as I will say you can't just know what will happen."