South Africa: Provincial Health Dept Staff Paid Millions for Not Working - South African News Brief - July 17, 2023

Cape Town —

Provincial Health Department Pays R67m to Staff 'For Doing Nothing'

The Eastern Cape department of health is still paying 45 staff members of the now defunct Orsmond Tuberculosis Hospital in Kariega, TimesLive reports. Despite the hospital being closed for almost two years, R67 million (about U.S.$3.6 million) in salaries has been paid to the workers. This was revealed in a response to the Democratic Alliance's Eastern Cape spokesperson for health Jane Cowley. Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said the staff — 28 medical and 17 non-medical workers — refused to be allocated to other health facilities when the hospital ceased to be a TB hospital more than a year ago. The 45 refused to be moved despite unions agreeing to the move. "Employees were afforded an opportunity to choose facilities they prefer to be placed at. Employees refused to be allocated as per the advice given by their respective unions. A process of managing the labour dispute is under way," she said in her reply.

Deputy President On the R37-Million House

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been the subject of reporting by News24 about his lavish lifestyle and wealthy friends and family. In an interview with the news outlet, Mashatile has insisted that his integrity is above reproach. He told Carol Paton that in 25 years in government, and in all the contracts and departments he had managed, there had never corruption allegations involving him.

E-hailing Drivers Threaten Shutdown

E-hailing drivers from services including Bolt and Uber in Johannesburg have threatened to shut down operations on Monday, SABC News reports. The protest relates to ongoing safety concerns as well as issues surrounding drivers' commissions. Soweto e-hailing association chairperson Thato Ramaila says e-hailing companies refuse to engage constructively with drivers.