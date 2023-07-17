Liberia: CDC Certificates 88 Aspirants

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has officially certificated 88 winners of its nationwide primaries, constituting both senatorial and representative aspirants.

The official certification ceremony was held at the party's headquarters in Oldest Congo Friday, 14 July 2023.

CDC Youth League Secretary General Hassan Newland called on supporters and CDC partisans to form a united force to defeat the opposition during the pending 10 October polls.

"You are mandated to vote [for] President Weah on the first ballot on October 10. If we must avoid jeopardizing our future, then we must form a formidable force to defeat the opposition," said Mr. Newland.

Giving the overview of the ceremony, a stalwart of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Poe Wesseh said the primary was the result of allowing CDC supporters and partisans to select candidates of their choice in their various counties and districts.

He said the CDC continues to do unprecedented things.

"That's why we went to our people to form part of the decision-making process. This exercise took seven days in all of the fifteen counties," said Mr. Wesseh.

"We give the people the opportunity by selecting fifty delegates from each of the constituent parties that made up the CDC, bringing it to the total of 450 delegates that were allowed to form part of the voting process," he said.

Making a special statement, NPP National Secretary General and National Identification Registry (NIR) Director-General Mr. Andrew Peters said the occasion was a glorious day for supporters and partisans of the CDC.

"We want to appreciate all those that participated in the election of candidates that will represent our beloved party at the legislature," he said.

"It is our anticipation that we will win majority seats in the Legislature. The issue has been dealt with; we're just awaiting the results to claim our victory."

Former Grand Cape Mount County Senator Albel Massaley congratulated the senatorial and representative aspirants on their victory.

He said the fact that they won the primaries doesn't make them a winner, reminding them that there's a challenge that lies ahead of them.

"Winning the primary is one thing, and securing the full results is another thing. The challenge you have now is with your people," he continued.

He urged CDC legislative aspirants to go back to their people and work with them, get their blessings before becoming a lawmaker.

For his part, CDC National Chairman Mulbah Morlu extended appreciation to members of the independent primary committee for a job well done.

"You [have] done a job that is better than any primary conducted in this country. We are proud as a party that candidates will go through challenges that will determine a winner," Morlu said.

Morlu said the CDC is proud as a party that there was no violence during its primaries.

He said the will of the people was respected without confusion, noting that the CDC is also proud that a man walking on crushes was able to win a sitting lawmaker. He said it is the beauty of democracy within the CDC.