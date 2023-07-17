Liberia: You Are Not Candidates Yet

-NEC cautions aspirants

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says no aspirant has yet been certificated to contest the October 10 General Elections, contrary to impression being created by some individuals who participated in the just-ended Candidate Nomination Process.

Speaking during the Inter-Political Parties Consultative Committee (IPCC) on Friday, 14, July Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the document being displayed by some aspirants on social media and other networks to create the impression that they have been qualified and certificated as candidates to contest the elections, only confirms that they have returned their packages to the nomination committee and they are waiting for final screening before being qualified to contest in the elections.

"You cannot be governments in waiting and lie to the Liberian people. The documents being displayed are just receipts with the photo, date of birth, logo of the aspirant, indicating that all of the information given to the commission are correct. Yet that person is not a candidate and has not been qualified to contest any elections," She emphasized.

Mrs. Browne Lansanah reminded that the candidate nomination process has several steps that an aspirant must submit to before a determination of qualification is made. She explained that following the determination, a preliminary list of qualified candidates is released, to be followed by the final list of candidates which will be published for public viewing.

Meanwhile, speaking Friday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Chairperson Browne Lansanah declared the 2023 candidate nomination exercise closed and reiterated that there will be no extension.

She said the commission was still in talks with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to release the remaining allotment of US$6.2 million. She also disclosed that NEC has received US$46 million from the Government. '