Liberia: Charyne Brumskine Hails Women's Resilience

CPP Govt. will Budget U.S.$20m for women in 100 days

Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Vice Presidential running mate Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine had hailed the resilience of Liberian women despite the difficult challenges being encountered, playing them ahead of their sub-regional counterparts.

Speaking with group of Liberian women on Friday, July 14, Cllr. Brumskine noted that a CPP led administration under Alexander B. Cummings will ensure that a budgetary allotment of USD20m in the first 100 days will be made available for women and youth entrepreneurship in the country.

The CPP vice presidential running mate met with the group of women under a business name, Under the Tree Saloon located in Central Monrovia. She had gone on the invitation of the group to see the impact they are making in their line of business despite the challenges being encountered and still daring to succeed at all costs.

"I have traveled to Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, America, and have seen women there, I am yet to see any women who are stronger than the Liberian women.

"Liberian women are businesswomen, they are entrepreneurs. We just need some empowerment; if Liberian women are given the opportunities, they can transform our economy. We must invest in our women.

"So, Mr. Cummings has decided, and he has been open about it, that in the first 100 days when he is elected, he will begin to invest $20m for women and youth entrepreneurs. So, that you can go into serious business so that you will not be under something like this tent, you will not be under the rain, so that you will have money to set up structure and run your business successfully", she said.

Cllr. Brumskine also inspired the women that their chosen area of fashion, specifically, beauty salon business is a multi-billion dollar business in places like America because clients are always on the lookout for beautiful make-up, hair and accessories, thus making it a lucrative investment that needs to be supported so the Liberian women can benefit from the sector.

"So, we will ensure that the government will empower the sector and we have come to tell you that we are committed to the initiative. As I stand here, I see myself in you as a sister and as a woman, and will want us to work together to explore the opportunities.

"There should be nothing to limit you and what you want to achieve. I want to see a little girl like this becoming a counselor, a medical doctor, a businesswoman, a and successful person. In America where I lived and worked for some time, no one sets a limit to what you want to become, and I think we can do similar things too to provide the opportunities for our women to excel and become what they can also be.

Cllr. Brumskine used the occasion to further introduce herself to many of them who were just seeing her for the first time.

"I am Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine, God's willing, if you decide, I will be the next Vice President of the Republic of Liberia. I am going on the ticket of the CPP with Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

"Mr. Cummings trust me, and he understands that the women of this country are carrying the burden of the country on our shoulders, on our back and we use our hands to make money. It must not only be men who are making the money and stealing the money. Mr. Cummings is intentional about changing the status of women and ending their suffering in this country.

"So I want to tell you and make the promise that if we are elected, I will be for you, I am with you and I belong to you.

"Please choose and make the right decision. I know some of you here belong to various parties, but we are not talking about parties now. We are talking about the future of the country, we are talking about you and so we ask you to give us the opportunity to work for you", the eloquent VP candidate told the women amidst cheers and shouts to acknowledge how the message resonated with them.

Meanwhile, the women expressed their joy and excitement for meeting with Cllr. Brumskine., describing her as an inspiration.

"In anything where there is no woman, it is nothing, I say it again, anything minus woman is nothing, it can't work," one of the women at the event said.

The lady insisted that the country will not go anywhere when women are not given the opportunities to excel and lauded Cllr. Brumskine for her bold steps to take a shot at the second highest position in the land during the ensuing general election and called on her fellow women to support her (Charlyne) cause.

The visit to the women by Cllr. Brumskine is part of the several outreach activities she has been embarking upon since her nomination recently in Buchanan City by Mr. Cummings.