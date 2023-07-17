Nigeria: Tinubu's Solution to Insecurity, Poverty in North Underway - Shettima

press release

The Tinubu administration will, in the coming weeks, unveil an initiative that will address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians, especially those living in the northern region, according to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The vice president disclosed this on Sunday in a chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano.

Mr Shettima, accompanied by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, among others, were in the ancient city to commiserate with the government and people of Kano over the passing away of elder statesman Abubakar Galadanci.

Speaking on the plan to address challenges confronting Nigerians, the VP said, "The president is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance and the crisis we have in the north-west which is further accentuated by poverty. Social exclusion is also something that the president is determined to confront frontally, and in the coming weeks, he is going to unveil the Pulaku solution.

"Unless we want to engage in an endless war of attrition, there cannot be a military solution to the crisis in the north-west. There has to be a kinetic and non-kinetic solution.

"In the next couple of weeks, we will unveil the Pulaku solution, which will address the grievances and social exclusion of our Fulbe cousins in the north-west and also towards addressing the root causes of all the banditry and insurgency in the nation," Mr Shettima explained further.

Earlier on arrival in Kano, the vice president, received by Governor Abba Yusuf, proceeded to the residence of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, where he commiserated with him on the passing away of the late Imam Galadanci, expressing President Tinubu's condolences.

From the Emir of Bichi's residence, the VP proceeded to the family compound of Mr Galadanci, where he was received by Shehu Galadanci, a professor, and Nura Imam, a retired air vice marshal, on behalf of the extended family.

The vice president, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, expressed his condolences and prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and also to console the entire Galadanci family.

Thanking the vice president for the visit on behalf of the family, Shehu emphasised the need for unity of purpose among northern leaders and urged Nigerians to always support the Tinubu administration in prayers and otherwise for the success of its programmes and policies.

From Kano, the Vice President then flew to Katsina on another visit to condole renowned businessman Dahiru Mangal over the demise of his first wife, Aisha Dahiru, who died Saturday evening in Abuja after a brief illness.

Mrs Mangal has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Other members of the vice president's delegation included a member of the House of Representatives from Kano, Abdulmumin Jibrin and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari.

Olusola Abiola

Director Information

Office of the Vice President

16th July 2023