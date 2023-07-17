Liberia: Gov. Refutes Stalling SOLWAY Investment

The Minister of Finance Development Planning has denied stalling investment for SOLWAY mining company over Arcelor Mittal. In sharp reaction Monday, Samuel Tweah told a local radio talk show(which he thinks was masterminded by someone in support of Solway Mining) said; "People listening to me in Nimba will know that the Ministry of Finance is not stopping them(Solway)."

Finance Minister

His clarification comes against the backdrop that the government favored Arcelor Mittal over Solway and was stalling the preparation of the Solway investment package. At present, Solway does not have any form of Mineral Development Agreement. Sources within the Ministry of Mines told this paper that Solway's lawyers and other investment experts were drafting its MDA. Without a proper MDA, no mining company on a large investment scale can proceed.

"No Government, no ministry of Finance is stopping Solway. There are discussions that the public will know later(He did not disclose). I am aware of Solway investment in the concession area," he said.

The government is handling the Solway situation so that the Liberians who have an interest in it will move forward, he said

The minister said the delay in Solway's issue was not an agreement or incentive issue, but said at the appropriate time, the details on Solway will be released.

But a lawmaker from Nimba, Samuel Kogar where Solway has its operation, called on the government to fast-track Solway's investment issue.

Some people from Nimba have over the time accused representative Kogar of backing Solway due to 'special interest'. But he has denied such.