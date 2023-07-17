Ghana: LOC Launched for African Open MMA Championship

The maiden African Open Mixed Martial Arts tournament is set for the Korean Sports Complex in Tema today.

The two-day event would have judo, taekwondo, karate, kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes to compete for the attractive prizes at stake.

Organised by the World Karate and Kickboxing Union (WKU) Ghana, the event is expected to have over 250 athletes and 50 officials in attendance.

Speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday, the Founder and Promoter, Steavano Kojo Tuekpe, said the aim was to bring together talented practitioners to battle for glory.

The participants, he said would compete in various weight categories.

Nii Dr Adotey Gyata, who chaired the event, commended organisers for the effort and called on stakeholders to support the event to become successful.

The occasion was also used to inaugurate the Local Organising Committee for the event.

The members include Steavano Tuekpe as the Promoter, Sammy Heywood Okine as Public Relations Officer, Maxwell Theodore Alornyo, Gideon Tetteh, Adnan Lamptey, Selorm Fayise and Abdul Razak.

The rest were Ezekiel Dodoo, Derrick Macaire, John Kennedy Koranteng, Alexandria Tuekpe,

Jonathan Euro and Klaus Nonnemacher.