Ghana: Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Holds Autism Workshop, Consultation 2023 in Accra

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd in collaboration with its parent company, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), is set to hold the 2023 Autism Workshop and Consultations in Ghana as part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives.

This year's programme is themed "Empowering Voices for Autism" to promote inclusivity and self-advocacy for persons on the Autism Spectrum.

The aim is to set this programme as a reference point for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa, providing support and empowerment to thousands of people with neurodevelopmental disorders.

The maiden edition of the Consultations was held over a five-day period in Accra in 2022, working with specialists, consultants and partner organisations from Canada, United States, Nigeria, Ghana etc.

Commenting on the event, Thomas Attah John, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd, said, "Last year, we held the first Autism consultations in Ghana because we believe that as a responsible bank, we need to touch areas that receive very little to no attention. It was a humbling experience having all those wonderful children come through and engage our professionals."

"Society thrives when diverse individuals with their distinctive voices, perspectives, and cultures are welcomed and celebrated. It is therefore important that persons on the ASD spectrum are given the chance to succeed and also empowered to experience life to its fullest. We are excited about the evolving insights on the management of Autism and remain committed to ensuring that more and more persons with ASD are able to find their voice and embrace their uniqueness whilst contributing meaningfully to society," he said.

He encouraged all individuals, parents and caregivers of people living with Autism to attend the free five-day programme at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) from 9am to 5pm each day and benefit from the wealth of experience and expertise it offers.