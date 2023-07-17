Ghana: Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong Promoted AICO II ...for Foiling Attempted Kidnap

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, has promoted Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICO II), Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong, to the rank of Assistant Immigration Control Officer I (AICO I) for his act of professionalism and valour displayed in saving a young female student from suspected kidnappers.

AICO I Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong, an Officer stationed at the Kasoa Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Central East Region, acted on his instincts and foiled what could have led to the attempted kidnapping of a young female student along the Nsawam-Amasaman highway while on public transport (Trotro) from Nsawam to Dome.

At a ceremony held at the GIS National Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, the CGI decorated AICO I on behalf of the National Immigration Management Committee expressed his admiration for his vigilance and swift response in rescuing the young student from the suspected kidnappers.

Mr Takyi further said that he was amazed at the news as it had gone viral on numerous news outlets.

"Notwithstanding the risks involved on a busy road, AICO I Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong acted responsibly and timely, garnering commendation from the public, security experts and opinion leaders nationwide", the CGI said.

Mr Takyi urged the newly promoted Officer to keep being an example wherever he found himself and keep raising the flag of GIS higher and higher.

He further advised him to be emboldened by the promotion and continue to be disciplined.

"Don't let this elevation get into your head and become arrogant, but rather be humbled and continue to be a worthy ambassador of the Service," CGI added.

In addition to the promotion, AICO I Ofosu-Acheampong was awarded a plaque, certificate and citation in recognition of his act of heroism, a statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta.