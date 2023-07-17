South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Siege at South African Police Building

[paumelia]/Flickr
(File photo).
17 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — A manhunt for at least 12 individuals has been launched following an attempted robbery at a police station in Pretoria on Sunday, July 17, SowetanLive reports.

One police officer was shot during the attempted break-in by the armed gang, who were wearing the police uniforms.

The men then reportedly tied up a security guard before entering the uniform store, and tried to unlock a safe containing narcotics in another building block but "didn't manage to get into the safe".

When they arrived at the uniform shop after hearing the disturbance, officers from the forensics department said that they were met with gunfire.

The suspects sped off in a white Ford Ranger double cab that had no license plates.

The event was verified by Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a police spokesperson, who also announced that a manhunt had been started for the culprits.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.