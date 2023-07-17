South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Siege at South African Police Building

Harare — A manhunt for at least 12 individuals has been launched following an attempted robbery at a police station in Pretoria on Sunday, July 17, SowetanLive reports.

One police officer was shot during the attempted break-in by the armed gang, who were wearing the police uniforms.

The men then reportedly tied up a security guard before entering the uniform store, and tried to unlock a safe containing narcotics in another building block but "didn't manage to get into the safe".

When they arrived at the uniform shop after hearing the disturbance, officers from the forensics department said that they were met with gunfire.

The suspects sped off in a white Ford Ranger double cab that had no license plates.

The event was verified by Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a police spokesperson, who also announced that a manhunt had been started for the culprits.