Ghana: Nima Stars Crowned 2023 Salahfest Champions

Nima Stars, representing Nima-Zongo, have been adjudged winners of the 2023 Happy FM Salah Food Fest Cooking Contest held in Accra.

The Chief Protocol Officer at the Office of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam, supported by Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), Timothy Karikari, and representatives from Tasty Tom, HD+, Fortune Rice and Frytol, presented the GH₵30, 000 prize package to Nima stars.

The prize package included a big cow, a citation and tons of products from sponsors; Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Paste, Frytol Vegetable Cooking Oil and Fortune Rice.

The 2023 Happy FM Salah Food Fest Cooking Contest saw three-member teams, each from Kasoa, Tuba, Ashaiman, Madina, Sabon, Nima, Alajo, Mamobi, Abeka and Fadama-Zongo, battle it out in the kitchen for the most coveted prize pot and bragging rights.

The captivating aroma of spices and the bustling sounds of contestants in their chef hats and aprons took centre stage when the hot kitchen contest began.

All ten contestants put up impressive efforts, with judges commending their cooking skills, creativity and hygiene.

Contestants were scored based on hygiene, aesthetics, taste and execution, creativity and originality, teamwork and discipline.

Mr Karikari congratulated the winners and wished other contestants better luck next season.

He used the opportunity to thank all sponsors for their support throughout the journey to the climax of the competition.

"My first thanks goes to Allah for a successful programme and to all sponsors for supporting us from the beginning to the very last day. To winners I say a big 'ayekoo' and good luck to those who couldn't make it. It is evident today that we have achieved our aim of this contest; showcasing the culinary skills, love and peaceful coexistence in Zongo communities. I entreat other brands to join us dispel misconceptions about Zongo communities with such events and activations," he said.

He described Happy FM as an all-inclusive brand which has something for its audience.