Ghana: Accra West Puwu, Dansoman Keep Fit Club Hold Fun Games

The Accra West Regional Council of the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) in collaboration with the Dansoman Keep Fit Club organised its inaugural fun games over the weekend in Dansoman.

The event was also graced by affiliate institutions including the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), State Housing Corporation (SHC), Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The teams competed in football, volleyball, tug-of-peace, ludo, playing cards, draught and table tennis.

The purpose was to foster camaraderie, sportsmanship, and healthy competition among the public utility workers in the region and also create a platform for employees from different organisations to interact.

GWCL-Accra West Divisional Union won the football game to take home the coveted trophy and also added the Overall Best Division (Organisation) trophy after amassing a total of 18 points.

The SHC followed in second position with 10 points with ECG Projects Office in third spot with eight points.

The Senior Industrial Relations Officer in charge of the Region, Brother Isaac Yaotey Ako Jnr, expressed joy for the success of the maiden programme.

He thanked the Dansoman Keep Fit Club and all the participating divisions including ECG Project Office, ECG Head Office, ECG Training School, ECG Materials Depot, ECG Accra West Region, GWCL Accra West Region, GWCL ATMA Production, SHC and CWSA.

As part of the games, the Dansoman Keep Fit Club and Power Gym were officially inaugurated to serve as a one-stop facility with modern gym equipment for members of the public.