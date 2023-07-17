Ghana: Dr Opuni Goes to SC... Challenges Court of Appeal Verdict

Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, a former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, has filed an appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal, at the Supreme Court (SC), to have his trial start afresh.

The Court of Appeal on July 3, 2023 set aside a High Court ruling to conduct the trial involving Dr Opuni and two others to start afresh.

A three-member panel in a unanimous decision on July 3, 2023, held that the High Court misdirected itself when it decided not to adopt the previous proceedings of the six-year trial when a new judge took over the case. Justice AnokyeGyimah was assigned the case following the retirement of Justice ClemenceHonyenuga, on April 4, 2023.

Justice Gyimah ruled that the trial would start afresh to enable him, among other things, to observe the demeanor of witnesses.

Mr Samuel Codjoe, the lead counsel for Dr Opuni, said his client was not satisfied with the decision and intended to appeal to the SC the verdict of the Court of Appeal.

The lawyer, however, said pending the hearing of the appeal: "we are here for directions from the court."

Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, told the court that following a successful appeal at the Court of Appeal, the court had directed the High Court to adopt the proceedings in the trial as conducted before Justice (Rtd) Honyenuga for the trial to continue.

The court presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh, therefore, urged all parties to apply for the proceedings of the court, which were ready to enable the parties adopt the proceedings.

Mr Codjoeis expected to furnish the court with information on the appeal filed at the SC, adding "the court does not have any information on the appeal filed at the Supreme Court."

Dr Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo, a businessman are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and corruption by public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000 self-recognisance bail each.

The trial was adjourned to July 25, 2023.