Ghana: OA Pay Refurbishes Kaneshie Polyclinic Maternity Ward

The Kaneshie Polyclinic's Maternity Ward has been refurbished by OA Pay to improve healthcare delivery.

OA Pay is a remittance company owned by a Ghanaian woman that allows Diasporas to send money to Africa.

Ms R'heena Tahir, officer in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility, OA Pay, at the handing over yesterday in Accra, said the company felt the need to support the clinic and the community through women and children.

She said there was the need for basic obstetric care for pregnant women and their unborn babies in a resound environment to reduce maternal and infants' deaths, especially at the community-level.

"So we thought about a place that really helps the community and Kaneshie Polyclinic came to mind because the clinic has been in existence for long and has championed healthcare, therefore the need to support them," she said.

According to her, the company believed in reaching out to women related issues such health and education, "that if you educate a woman, you educate an entire nation also women are vulnerable so we have to assist them."

Ms Tahir said the ability to provide access to quality healthcare depended on several factors, such as government and private partnership to develop more healthcare infrastructure to save lives.

She said her outfit would continue to partner and support maternal health delivery to reduce mortality in birthing areas.

Specialist in charge of Kaneshie Polyclinic, Dr Stella Gyamfi, expressed profound gratitude to OA Pay for the gesture and said "the place was in a very bad state so we reached out to several stakeholders to support us, then OA Pay came to our aid to renovate the ward."