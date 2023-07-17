Angola: After Decades, Giraffes Go Home to Angola

Harare — Iona National Park in Angola has received 14 giraffes that were relocated from a private wildlife reserve in Namibia, National Public Radio reports.

The translocation in question is not the first of its sort. In an effort to increase the tiny current giraffe populations, the Giraffe Conservation Foundation has been transporting giraffes for a while. However, this is the first of several giraffe translocations to make sure the animals return to their original habitat, according to The African Parks statement.

Reintroducing giraffes to their original range, according to Stephanie Fennessy, executive director and co-founder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, will prolong their lives and restore the region's ecological equilibrium. Because they depend on one another for survival in the wild, organisms might suffer when one is missing.

"This collaborative effort of bringing giraffe back to Iona National Park is an extraordinary achievement for giraffe conservation in Angola. By reintroducing giraffe to their historical range, we re-establish their range, ensure their long-term survival and contribute to restoring the ecological balance in the region. We look forward to continuing to work closely with all partners involved for the long-term success of this project," Fennessy said.

Pedro Monterroso, Park Manager at Iona National Park, said, "The reintroduction of giraffe to Iona marks a critical moment in the park's history. These graceful animals will contribute to the restoration of the park's biodiversity and serve as a symbol of Angola's commitment to conservation. We are grateful for the partnership with the Government of Angola, Giraffe Conservation Foundation, and the support from the Wyss Foundation in making this translocation possible."

By the late 1990s, poaching and habitat degradation, which were made worse by the protracted violence in the country, were believed to have led to the extinction of giraffes in Angola, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

Although they were located in Namibia, the giraffes were originally from Angola.

Iona National Park worked with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, African Parks, the Angolan government, the environment ministry, and other parties to successfully translocate the animals, and it was funded by the Wyss Foundation.

Giraffes are excellent terrain shapers, therefore this relocation will help Iona National Park's environment become more balanced. They forage in areas that are inaccessible to other animals, making it easier for them and other animals to roam about freely in the wild. They spread pollen to other trees and plants by getting it on their cheeks while feeding, which makes them pollinators.