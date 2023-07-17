Ghana: FBNBank Wins Employee Empowerment Excellence Award

FBNBank has been awarded the Employee Empowerment Excellence Award at the 5th edition of the 2023 Health Environmental Safety & Security (HESS) awards held on Friday.

The HESS awards is designed to identify and publicly celebrate outstanding companies for their exceptional performance and innovations focused on occupational health, environment, safety, and security (HESS).

The award is also intended to promote the implementation of best practices in HESS management systems, which embody the classical model through the "Plan-Do-Check-Act" cycle.

The theme for this year's awards was "Building a sustainable future of work through Health, Environment, Safety and Security".

During this year's event, a total of 36 organisations and 11 individuals, including FBNBank, were honoured. The awards processes are supervised by a board of eminent Ghanaians.

The Employee Empowerment Excellence Award was presented to FBNBank by Nana Awo Ama Sakyibea, Ankobea Hemaa, Akropong Aboasa, and received on behalf of the bank by Grace Isaac-Aryee, Treasurer, Allen Quaye, Head, Retail Banking, and Enoch Vanderpuye, Country Team Lead, Marketing and Corporate Communications.

Commenting on the award, FBNBank's Grace Isaac-Aryee said, "FBNBank over the years has recognised that our employees are our greatest asset. We support and empower our employees to excel in an enabling, conducive working environment while we invest in their growth and wellbeing. Our employees are one of our major stakeholders who over the years have played significant roles in the success of the Bank. They are ambassadors of the Bank and we will always continue to keep them at the heart of what we do. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to organisers for the thorough processes in nominating awardees and for acknowledging the efforts of FBNBank. I finally want to dedicate this award to all our employees and I hope this will encourage them to achieve their best."

Since the introduction of the Talent Programme, FBNBank has over the years deployed resources to attract, develop and retain the right talents who over the years have contributed towards the bank's growth. The Talent Programme spans from fresh graduates to top level executives who thrive within the Bank's structured grading system that fosters opportunities for performance-driven careers throughout the Bank.

FBNBank has in its 27 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the customers.

The bank is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 129 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 23 branches and 3 agencies across the country with over 500 staff and offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.