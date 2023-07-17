Ghana: Second Deputy Speaker Revitalises TB Caucus in Parliament

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has launched the reorganisation of the bi-partisan Parliamentary Tuberculosis (TB) caucus.

He said it formed part of efforts to put the airborne disease on the front burner of national discourse.

At the revitalisation ceremony of the caucus to strengthen TB advocacy and communications in Parliament on Friday, Mr Amoako entreated members of the Health Committee and caucus to bring forth the discussion of TB matters on the discussions on the floor to attract government budget for same in 2024.

"I believe the committee and the caucus has the capacity to ensure that this happens in the budget of 2924," he said, and assured of his personal commitment to "play a part in supporting the caucus".

Mr Amoako, MP, Fomena, was of the strong conviction that if discussions on TB featured like those of malaria and HIV/AIDS and other sicknesses, the needed governmental attention would be given to it.

He said: "I hope, however, that with our collective effort and the reorganisation of the TB caucus, we should overcome all obstacles and the theme for this year's TB Day celebration 'Yes We Can End TB' will be achieved."

Chairman of the Health Committee and MP for Effiduase/ Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie, said the committee would champion the discourse on TB in Parliament as MPs work towards the global goal of ending TB by 2030.

He said in as much as the committee would do its best in that regard, CSOs in the fight against TB must lobby political parties to put the fight against the disease in their manifestos as a way to demonstrate their commitment.

The National Programme Manager of TB at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Yaw Adusi-Poku, describing the disease as a public health concern, said of the 45,000 cases recorded in 2021, over 15,700 casualties were recorded translating into 43 deaths in a day.

The statistics, he said, should engage the attention of policy makers and parliament must preach that reality to attract the needed funds to put a foothold on the spread of the disease.

In collaboration with other civil society organisations, it is the expectation that the caucus would champion discussions about the disease on the floor of the House and to attract the needed state attention.

Tuberculosis, caused by the mycobacterium bacteria, is an infectious disease that affects the lungs and is spread through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit.