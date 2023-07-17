Ghana: Company Representative Jailed 7 Years for Theft

The Circuit Court in Tema has sentenced Ronald Kwabena Quansah Hammond, to seven years imprisonment in hard labour for dishonestly appropriating 200 bags of soya bean meal valued GH¢38,000.

Quansah was ordered to give 2,940 bags of soya beans to the complainant, Best Grain Company Limited, within 60 days.

The court presided over by Ms Bertha Aniagyei, sentenced Quansah, on eight counts of stealing, which would run concurrently.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stella Odame, told the court that the complainant, William Edem Tetteh, is the proprietor of Bill Logistics Enterprise, Accra.

The court heard that that Quansah lives in Saki, Tema, and works with Bill Logistics as its representative at Flour Mills Ghana Limited, Tema.

ASP Odame said the client informed Flour Mills, which in turn informed the representative of Bill Logistics to convey goods to the client.

The prosecution said Mr Tetteh went to Flour Mills Ghana's office in Tema to find out why business was slow.

ASP Odame said Tetteh realised that Quansah had dishonestly appropriated soya bean belonging to Best Grains Ghana and could not be traced as he had switched off his phone.

The prosecution told the court that somewhere in April 2021, Best Grains, a client of Flour Mills Ghana, through its Managing Director, Francis Owusu Afriyie, made a total order of 19,000 bags of soya bean mill, totaling GH¢3,610,000.

ASP Odame said immediately after the order, Best Grains requested through the Kumasi Representative of Flour Mills Ghana a total of 14,280 bags to be loaded, which was forwarded to the Bill Logistics representative at Flour Mills Ghana Limited, Kumasi, leaving a balance of 4,720 bags of Soya beans at Flour Mills Ghana.

The prosecution said the Managing Director of Best Grains indicated to officials of Flour Mill Ghana that his warehouse was full, so he would arrange to take delivery of the outstanding 4,720 bags of Soya beans from Flour Mill Ghana amounting to GH¢896,800 later.

ASP Odame said Quansah, armed with the information, and unknown to the Managing Director of Best Brain Ghana, went to Flour Mills Ghana's Tema office and misrepresented to them that the Managing Director of Best Grains had authorised him to load the remaining 4,720 bags of Soya beans and deliver the same to the company at Kumasi.

ASP Odame said Quansah dishonestly appropriated 4,540 bags of Soya beans belonging to Best Grains, amounting to GH¢672,600 leaving 180 bags with Flour Mills Ghana.

Investigations according prosecution revealed that, between April 16 and May 8, 2021, Quansah dishonestly appropriated bags of Soya beans.

ASP Odame said Quansah sold the goods to third parties at a reasonable price of GH¢195 per bag and pocketed the proceeds.

Prosecution said 600 bags out of the last consignment of 800 bags of soya beans from Flour Mills, which was sold to one Christiana Atia Lariba by Quansah, were retrieved from the proceeds of the remaining 200 bags while GH¢30,000 deposited in Quansah's Stanbic Bank account was frozen.

ASP Odame said Quansah was arrested, and in his caution statement confessed to receiving the goods from Flour Mills Ghana upon his request to deliver them to Best Grain without their consent.

Prosecution said Quansah claimed during investigations that proceeds from the illegal acts had been invested in a business in Nigeria, and pleaded with the police to grant him time to redeem the investment and pay the money back to the Managing Director of Best Grains.

--GNA