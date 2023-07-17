Ghana: EOCO Launches Strategic Plan to Recover, Manage Gh¢350 Million Crime Proceeds By 2028

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has launched a five-year strategic plan with an aim to recover and manage proceeds of crime worth GH¢350 million by June 2028.

Under the plan, anchored on four strategic priorities, the EOCO will partner law enforcement agencies and other relevant institutions and develop the office to be operationally resilient and sustainable to help disrupt organised criminal activities.

It is co-funded by GIZ's Governance for Inclusive Development (GovID) Programme and the UK Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

Launching the plan in Accra last Friday, the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Ms Diana Asonaba Dapaah, said EOCO was essentially born out of Ghana's response to meeting its domestic and international commitments in the fight against money laundering, terrorism financing and other forms of acquisitive crimes.

She stated that the plan would serve as a blueprint and an evaluative tool against which the overall performance of EOCO shall be measured, adding that it would further provide a reliable planning framework for the operations and long-term sustainability of the office.

"The five-year strategic plan also recognises the ever evolving complexities of modern day crimes and emphasises the need for the adoption of relevant technologies as part of EOCO's crime-fighting strategies," she said.

She commended the Governing Board and Management of EOCO for providing the much-needed leadership and direction which had steered the office in the right direction in the recent past.

The Executive Director of EOCO, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, in her remarks said her outfit plays a crucial role in Ghana's efforts in combating economic and organised crimes.

"The office therefore recognises the ever-present need to effectively deal with crimes that are inimical to the economic fortunes of the state," she said.

The Executive Director said the strategic plan was expected to bring some significant improvements to the internal processes of EOCO.

"It also provides for a rejuvenated mission and vision statement which succinctly aids the communication of a clear direction for the office over the course of the next five years," she said.

COP Addo-Danquah stated that the plan would set out pragmatic steps for the office to become more responsive to its mandate through the implementation of a robust asset recovery and management regime.

"The use of modern technology, the development of adequate human capital as well as the fostering of relevant partnerships. Undoubtedly, this new strategic plan represents a paradigm shift for EOCO," she added.

The Executive Director commended the Ghana Police Service, Narcotics Control Commission, Office of the Special Prosecutor, Financial Intelligence Centre, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, and Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, as well as members of the Strategic Plan Working Group, for the collaboration for ensuring the successful constitution of the plan.

The Component Manager, Accountability and Resource Governance of GIZ, Mr Kweku Obeng, stated that EOCO was considered as one of the foremost anti-corruption institutions in Ghana with the mission to lead a unified national effort in the fight against economic and organised crimes.

He said EOCO had over the years recorded some achievements in its mandate to fight economic and organised crimes, including human trafficking, money laundering and cybercrime.