Ghana: 2 Sign MOU On Skills Training for Youth

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) to equip the youth with relevant skills in call centre operation and assist certified trainees with job placements was on Friday signed by the Diaspora African Forum and the Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL).

The MOU would offer Technical Skill Development and Capacity Building Programs for the youth to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country.

It was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the GDCL, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and the Founder and Head of Mission of DAF, Dr Erika Bennett, in the company of their staff.

Mr Agyemang in his remarks stated that Ghana was an attractive destination for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) activity due to the country's youthful population and favorable time zone.

He added that GDCL's partnership with DAF would further unlock Ghana's potential in the Information Technology (IT) and IT Enabled Services sector to create opportunities for digital jobs and skills development for the Ghanaian youth.

He further underscored the importance of the partnership as the GDCL was currently intensifying collaborations with key stakeholders to identify and create opportunities to accelerate the growth of Ghana's Information Technology (IT) and IT Enabled Services ecosystem.

This, he said would create more job opportunities and skills development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals eight and four on Decent Work and Economic Growth and Quality Education respectively.

Dr Bennett expressed her excitement about the partnership and was of the belief that it would provide an opportunity for Ghana to become the Silicon Valley of Africa.

"The impact of this MOU will be to train our young people and help find them jobs since there are lots of unemployed graduates around. The program would not only focused on training females but males too," she said.

She added that, the Diaspora African Forum would do its best to foster the success of this partnership with their resources and contacts.