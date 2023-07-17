Ghana: Japan Motors Supports National Fencing Team ...Ahead of World Senior Fencing Championships

Japan Motors has supported Ghana's contingent to the upcoming World Senior Fencing Championship with air tickets.

The championship is scheduled for Milan, Italy, on July 20-30.

Although the company was silent on the specific number of tickets for the Ghana team, Mr Amine Kabbara, General Manager - Sales and Marketing of Japan Motors, said it would be a large extent to support the team's travel for the championship.

Team Ghana is currently ranked fifth on the continent and would partake in the event that doubles as a Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier to also accumulate points.

According to Mr Kabbara, the company decided to partner the Ghana Fencing Association (GFA), to help the players realise their dreams in their chosen career.

"Fencing is an emerging sport in Ghana. We have the potential to make it big on the continent and the world when given the needed attention and support. We have seen the potential these past few years and are happy to be part of the fencing story in Ghana."

"For now, we want to support the team with their flight tickets to ease the financial burden on the GFA for the championships. After that we would look at a plan for the association," Kabbara announced.

The President of the GFA, Mr Mohammed Mahadi, thanked the company for the gesture which he admitted would lessen the burden on the association.

"You have once again demonstrated faith and belief in a fledgling sport full of potential. Your involvement with the sport dates back to 2013, and that has brought us to this level of competing at a world championship. The GFA is grateful to you for the continuous support."

Speaking to the Times Sports, Mr Mahadi disclosed that since 2020, they have failed to participate at the World Championships due to lack of funds.

He said the GFA was expecting support from the National Sports Authority (NSA) to enable them secure funding for accommodation and other needs.

The team would leave on Thursday and return on July 29.