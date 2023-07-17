Ghana: NPP Is Opposed to Lgbtq+ - Ntim

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has expressed the party's staunch opposition to the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ), in the country.

Addressing the party's thanksgiving service to commemorate the one year in office of its National Executives yesterday, Mr Ntim emphasised the NPP's commitment to promoting Ghana's long-standing values and traditions.

"We in the NPP are opposed to any systematic attempt to normalise LGBTQ+ and related conduct acts in Ghana because it is not part of the legacy. As a center-right party, the NPP stands firmly against any erosion of the values that have shaped Ghanaian society for generations.

"Our society has its core values and principles that make us who we are, and we must embrace them with pride. Let us be vigilant against any forces that seek to undermine our heritage," he said.

Mr Ntim further underlined that while the NPP was dedicated to addressing pressing issues affecting Ghanaians across the nation, the LGBTQ+ agenda was not among their priorities.

Instead, he urged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to take pride in their cultural identity and remain vigilant against forces that seek to undermine their heritage.

While calling for unity in upholding Ghana's cherished cultural values, the NPP National Chairman called on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to respect the NPP's stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

Mr Ntim cautioned against what he referred to as a "cynical campaign" by the NDC to impose the LGBTQ+ agenda on the NPP, urging the opposition to engage constructively on matters that genuinely impact the nation's progress and welfare.

The thanksgiving service, attended by diverse audience comprising of the clergy, traditional leaders, and moral leaders served as a significant occasion for the NPP's National Executives to come together and reflect on their first year in office. Also in attendance were party members and loyal supporters.

Mr Ntim rallied the party's base to support the NPP's position on the matter and set the party's course in preserving the country's cultural heritage and societal values.