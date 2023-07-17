South Africa: Water Restored to Most Parts of Johannesburg

17 July 2023
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — The water supply has been restored in significant portions of the city's suburbs, Johannesburg Water has announced. Low water pressure is still a problem in high-lying places but the entity says it will continue delivering water tankers to the impacted communities. Johannesburg Water has also urged residents to not obstruct the entity's efforts to ensure continuous water supply.

This comes after residents in some affected areas, such as Soweto and the Langlaagte region, reportedly obstructed Johannesburg Water tankers from entering the areas. They have also called for residents to drastically reduce water consumption and use it wisely. "Customers are urged to use water sparingly, only for drinking and cooking, and hygiene purposes. Please refrain from watering your gardens, filling up swimming pools, and using hose pipes to wash cars," Johannesburg Water said in a statement.

The shutdown was meant to enable Rand Water to install isolation valves and upgrade systems at its Eikenhof pump station.

