South Africa: Eskom Recovers Generating Units to Ease Load Shedding

17 July 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom expects to implement Stage 1 and Stage load shedding until further notice following the return to service of at least six generating units at power stations.

Unplanned breakdowns and delays in returning generation units to service last week paved way for intense load shedding, reaching Stage 6 by Thursday last week.

However, the power utility now says it will implement Stage 1 between 5am and 4pm followed by Stage 3 between 4pm, and 5am every day.

"Since Friday, a generating unit each at Kriel, Lethabo, Majuba, Matla power stations and two generating units at Arnot power station were returned to service," Eskom said.

Despite this, unplanned breakdowns have rendered some 15 747MW offline coupled with at least 1946MW offline for maintenance.

"The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Kendal and Matla power stations and two generating units at Tutuka Power Station is contributing to the current capacity constraints.

"Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service," the power utility said.

The electricity provider warned that as cold front begins to roll in later this week, demand is expected to rise - putting further pressure on the already constrained power grid.

"Therefore we appeal to members of the public to assist in reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances. We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding," Eskom said.

