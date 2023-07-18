South Africa: Eskom and Its COO Jan Oberholzer to 'Part Ways By Mutual Agreement'

Amid its search for a permanent chief executive officer, Eskom's former chief operating officer will leave the power utility at the end of this month.

Former Eskom chief operating officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer, who retired as COO in April and has since been overseeing key projects, will leave the parastatal at the end of this month, the power utility said on Monday.

Eskom announced that the utility and the former COO would "part ways by mutual agreement".

Oberholzer's departure from South Africa's power utility comes seven months after the resignation of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter in December 2022. De Ruyter was due to leave his job in March 2023, but was released from Eskom "with immediate effect" following an explosive interview on political interference and corruption at the embattled power utility.

In February, Eskom announced Calib Cassim as its interim CEO while it searched for a new one.

#EskomMediaStatementEskom announces the departure of Mr Jan Oberholzer pic.twitter.com/mN2uBJGwgA-- Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 17, 2023

Oberholzer retired as COO of Eskom on 30 April this year, but had signed an agreement with the power utility to stay on in a new role to oversee projects aimed at helping South Africa out of its power bind. He was appointed as COO in mid-2018.

According to Eskom, the former COO was...