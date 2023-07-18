Liberia: Gongloe Calls for Mass Protest

Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, the standard bearer of the opposition Liberian People Party (LPP), has called for a mass protest against alleged corruption across the country.

The renowned human rights lawyer told a press conference on Ashmum Street in Monrovia Monday, 17 July 2023, that the anti-corruption campaign is captioned: The Broom Parade.

" Ladies and Gentlemen, this press conference is to call upon the Liberian people to turn out on July 19, 2023 to take part in a major anti-corruption campaign under the theme: Anti-Corruption Campaign or (ACC)," said Cllr. Gongloe.

He told journalists at his law firm that the parade is meant to show to the world that Liberian people are against corruption because it has made life so unbearable in the country for the majority of the people.

Gongloe lamented that due to the high level of corruption in Liberia, many Liberian parents find it difficult to feed their families.

He noted that because of corruption, most parents do not have money to send their children to school.

"Ladies and gentlemen, because of the high level of corruption in our country, no government clinic or hospital has medicine and health workers do not have essential diagnostic equipment and supplies in order to save the lives of the Liberian people," said Cllr. Gongloe.

" Ohh yeah, because of corruption people can't move freely throughout the country beyond pave roads during the rainy season," he continued.

He named southeast Liberia and Lofa County as the most affected when it comes to bad roads.

Cllr. Gongloe noted that this is because the government has failed to put into place mechanisms for road maintenance due to corruption.

Corruption, he said, hinders law enforcement, law interpretation and generally undermine the rule of law.

The LPP standard bearer noted that the act also makes it difficult for any government to implement any socioeconomic development policy, no matter how good such policy might be.

"The time for stealing is over. Liberians want a new breed of leaders who will put Liberia first," Gongloe declared.

He called on all Liberians to reject both money eaters of yesterday and today, saying Liberians must begin a new attitude of coming out in mass numbers on Wednesday to join the 'Broom Parade' against corruption.