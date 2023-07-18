Nigeria: EU Awards Postgraduate Scholarship to 135 Nigerians

This number places Nigeria in the number one spot among beneficiaries of the EU postgraduate scholarships in Africa.

The European Union on Monday announced that it has awarded postgraduate scholarships to 135 young Nigerians to study in various European universities.

The scholarship, according to the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, is awarded under its flagship educational programme, Erasmus+.

The number of scholarship recipients places Nigeria in the number one spot among beneficiaries of the EU postgraduate scholarships in Africa, in the past five years, and among the top five globally.

Ms Isopi noted that many Nigerians do not know about this opportunity due to Nigeria's size and as such, the EU has created focal points in different parts of the country in order to reach more young people.

In another development, she announced that the EU will give Ꞓ45 million in grants to support primary education in areas where education has been affected by insecurity and with high numbers of out-of-school children, especially in the North-west.

Ms Isopi also announced that in October, the EU will host its first study fair in Nigeria, tagged "Study in Europe Fair." It will be held in Nigeria's two biggest cities of Lagos and Kano to enable prospective Nigerian students to explore the opportunities of higher education in Europe.

She added that it will also serve as a platform to match-make Nigerian higher education institutions with potential EU partners, in collaboration with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States in the country.

About Erasmus+

The Erasmus programme was set up in 1987. Initially, it was aimed at creating exchanges of students between European countries. With the addition of the 'Mundus', it has been broadened in scope.

The flagship EU Erasmus+ programme represents one of Europe's most tangible achievements: uniting people and creating a European sense of belonging and solidarity, through life-changing learning experiences.

With the launch of a new Erasmus+ programme for the period 2021-2027, there is a further increase in the opportunities provided for mobility and cooperation with partner countries beyond Europe.

A total of 525 Nigerian students, researchers and staff have benefited from short-term mobility to Europe. Another 172 students and staff from Europe have moved to Nigeria (2014-2021). Between 2022-2024, 221 Nigerian students and staff will visit European universities in 17 countries. Also, 23 Nigerian universities will host around 87 Europeans.

A total of 672 Nigerian students have been awarded the Erasmus Mundus joint master's and PhD scholarships (2014 - 2022).

Three Nigerian universities have been associated partners in Erasmus Mundus joint master's (2016-2020). The Federal University of Technology, Minna, is involved as an associate in one project selected in 2022.

A total of 13 Nigerian universities participated in Erasmus+ Capacity Building for Higher Education (CBHE) projects (2014 - 2022). Some of these projects aimed to develop programmes to improve graduate skills in major areas for the country's development and for tackling sustainability challenges.

Nigeria participates in seven Capacity Building for VET (CBVET) projects selected in 2022, focused on entrepreneurship and green and digital skills.

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree Programmes is a key component of Erasmus+. It offers innovative cross-border programmes - crossing geographic and thematic borders. They bring together niche expertise from many of Europe's leading universities in different countries. The programmes also cross the academic borders between faculties and departments. Targeted sets of inter-disciplinary skills that set the scholarship holder up for a career as a practitioner, a researcher, or a decision-maker in the chosen field are strived after.