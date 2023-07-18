Liberia: Court Sets Hearing Date for Concord Times Newspaper Vs. Arcelormittal

The Civil Law Court-B in Monrovia has announced that the initial hearing for the case of Concord Times Newspaper versus Arcelor Mittal is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 19.

Concord Times Newspaper, a prominent Liberian media outlet, last year filed a lawsuit against ArcelorMittal, alleging the unlawful closure of its online version. The newspaper is seeking damages exceeding US$10 million, citing the actions of the steel giant as the cause for its claim.

The court proceedings will commence at the Civil Law Court-B, where both parties will present their arguments and evidence related to the case. This hearing marks the initial stage in what is expected to be a significant legal battle between Concord Times Newspaper and ArcelorMittal.

Members of the press and the public are invited to attend the hearing to observe firsthand the proceedings and gather insights into the allegations made by Concord Times Newspaper. The case will begin at 9: am.

About Concord Times Newspaper:

Concordtimes.net was a leading media outlet in Liberia, dedicated to delivering accurate and unbiased news to its readership. With a long-standing reputation for journalistic integrity, the website has consistently served as a reliable source of information in Liberia.