Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Leaves for Portugal On State Visit

17 July 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the invitation of the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, left Ghana on Monday for Portugal.

Whilst in Lisbon, the President will participate in the Portuguese government-organised EurAfrican Forum on Wednesday, 19th July 2023.

At the invitation of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM), he will also travel to Italy as a keynote speaker at the 4th ECAM Annual Summit scheduled to be held from the 23rd to 24th July 2023 and meet with Italian Prime Minister, H.E. Giorgia Meloni to discuss issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul; Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; Minister for Agriculture, Mr Bryan Acheampong and officials of the presidency and foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Monday, 24th July 2023.

