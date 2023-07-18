Africa: Eboue Sends Warm Wishes to All African Nations Ahead of FIFA World Cup Preliminary Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup African Preliminary Qualifiers were recently conducted in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire. As expected, a tough but exciting journey lies ahead for all 54 nations competing for the 9 spots (+1) available for Africa.

The African preliminary qualifiers draw was conducted by some of Africa's best talents, who have contributed immensely to the rich history books of African football - namely Emmanuel Eboue, Asamoah Gyan, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha. Emmanuel Adebayor, Wael Gomaa and Alexandre Song.

Eboue, who was in his native land when conducting the draw wished all competing nations the best of luck, but singled out his nation, wishing that they make it all the way.

"I wish all of you the best of luck in the qualifiers. It is very important to participate in the World Cup. In 2014, it was our last participation, but I wish them the best of luck and that my country goes far and participates in the next World Cup", said the former Asec Mimosas and Arsenal star.

The Elephants made it to three consecutive FIFA World Cup™ competitions in the past.

These include the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions, with Brazil (2014) being the last appearance.

On all three occasions, the West Africans could not make it past the group stages. Still, with the recent growth of the African game, as evidently displayed by Morocco's heroic display in Qatar last year, The Elephants will be looking at not only qualifying but doing well at the tournament.

Cote D'Ivoire, who are also preparing to host the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote D'Ivoire 2023, in January next year, were drawn in an interesting Group F consisting of Gabon, Kenya, The Gambia, Burundi and Seychelles.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup™ takes place in Canada, Mexico and USA three years from now, with the African preliminary qualifiers starting in November.