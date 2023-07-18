Africa: Expectation Is High Back At Home - Asamoah Gyan

Expectation to qualify and do well at the FIFA World Cup™ 2026 is high for the Black Stars of Ghana.

This is according to one of the nation's best exports, Asamoah Gyan, who reacted to the FIFA World Cup™ 2026 African Preliminary Qualifiers conducted in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire recently.

The former national team captain who was famously known for his unmissable haircuts that were accompanied by stellar performances for the Black Stars said qualification for Ghana will not be easy but they would do their utmost best to make the country proud.

"I think 2006 is when we qualified for the first time until 2022. I think we have been very consistent except in 2018 when we didn't qualify, and it looks like we are getting used to the World Cup", said Gyan.

"2026 is not going to be easy and expectation is high back home, but we'll try our possible best to make sure we also qualify," concluded the Ghanaian legend, with confidence.

Ghana has always been one of the nations that Africans pinned their hopes on at the global showpiece.

They fell short of a semi-final berth when the tournament was hosted on African soil (South Africa) back in 2010 after being eliminated by Uruguay.

Should they qualify for the tournament, the Black Stars would be playing in their fifth FIFA World Cup™ after qualifying for all the editions from 2006 except for Russia 2018.

As predicted by Gyan, it certainly will not be an easy road for four-time African champions who are drawn in Group I along with Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros and Chad.

The FIFA World Cup™ African Preliminary Qualifiers kick off in November this year.