Liberia: Bassa Promises Weah One Round Victory

Grand Bassa County has given full assurances to incumbent President George Weah and his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of a one-round victory in October.

Thousands of Bassa citizens from across Liberia, on Saturday, 15, July 2023, stormed the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, specifically Fairgrounds where they presented a petition, overwhelmingly endorsing the second term bid of President Weah and Vice President Chief Dr. Jewel- Howard-Taylor.

Reading the petition, Grand Bassa County Superintendent Eddie Levi Williams, assured the county's commitment to giving Mr. Weah a resounding victory in the October poll, for his many developmental programs in the first term, and they look forward to more as he has a heart of Bassa.

Supt. Williams said after vibrant consultations with citizens, including council of chiefs and elders, zoes, men and women, youth, they have resolved to rally around the incumbent so that he will continue his developmental quest for Bassa and the nation at large.

According to him, the people of Bassa are satisfied with the Weah regime, given the many developments being carried out by his government so they have resolved to repose confidence in him to go for a second term, for the betterment of Liberia.

Grand Bassa County District #4 Representative, Vincent Willie, emphasized that President Weah has demonstrated competence and passion in developing Liberia, while prioritizing Bassa as his home, and for that reason, the county has decided to repay him thru their votes to continue what he has started for the nation and its people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A prominent citizen of Bassa and former defense minister, Daniel Chea, expressed gratitude to President George Weah for his developmental mind for Liberia.

Mr. Chea overwhelmingly endorsed the re-election bid of the President, vowing to ensure the Weah-Taylor Ticket gets another six years mandate from Liberian voters.

"Grand Bassa County belongs to no special person, and I can safely assure you for the heart you have for Bassa and the Liberian nation, we will overwhelmingly reelect you, Mr. Chea said.

He urged the people of Bassa to vote wisely come October, adding that their gathering to endorse Mr. Weah was not a mistake, but a victory for the county.

In response, President Weah applauded the people of Bassa, for their support over the years, reflecting on the loyalty Grand Bassa County has demonstrated by massively voting him into power in his previous quest for the Presidency back in 2017.

He attributed this magnanimity to his root of being a son Bassa himself, due to his late mother.

"You never made a mistake in petitioning me as your President, and I say to you today, I wholeheartedly accept your petition; thank you Bassa for believing in me, and for believing in yourself, and I say to you young people, this is your turn, President Weah said.